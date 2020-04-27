Chicopee PD arrest Springfield man after allegedly stealing car

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police arrested a man for stealing a car Thursday night in Chicopee.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, 36-year-old Anthony Aviles of Springfield was arrested after officers were called to School Street around 10:50 p.m. for a report of a stolen car. Wilk said the victim was dropping food off for friends when someone jumped in the car and took off.

As officers spoke to the victim, another officer received a call for a suspicious person near the same location in a no trespassing area in Cabotvillle Park. Wilk said the suspicious person later identified as Aviles, allegedly told officers he had nothing to do with the stolen car and was falsely being accused. Aviles was allegedly evasive toward officers and began giving false addresses.

Wilk said the stolen car was found in the Market Square Plaza lot and because the description matched the Aviles, officers conducted a search where they found keys to the car.

Aviles was arrested and charged with the following:

Larceny of a motor vehicle

Trespassing

Receiving stolen property – $1,200

He was processed at the Chicopee Police Department and held at the Hamden County Correctional Facility.