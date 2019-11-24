Chicopee PD investigates possible assault on Exchange Street

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are investigating a possible assault and battery on Exchange Street after a victim was found with serious injuries early Sunday morning.

Chicopee Police officer Mike Wilk told 22News, around 1:45 a.m. officers were called to 258 Exchange Street where they found a man with serious injuries. Officers provided medical care while managing a large number of people leaving the bar.

When 22News crew arrived to the area, they saw multiple police cruisers and were able to capture video.

Wilk said officers and detectives are investigating and advise the public to stay clear of the area. If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call 413-594-1700.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring you any new updates as soon as they become available.