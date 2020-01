CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department is looking to identify a man accused of breaking and entering into a car on December 17, 2019.

Chicopee Police officer Mike Wilk told 22News, the man was caught on camera breaking into the car and stealing cash in the parking area of 1191 Memorial Drive.

If you can identify him, you are asked to contact Chicopee PD at 413-594-1740.