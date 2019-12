CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are looking to identify a man accused of theft at a local grocery store Thursday evening.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News around 3:00 p.m., the man walked into the Big Y on Memorial Drive and was caught on camera stealing health and beauty supplies and electric toothbrushes.

Wilk said the man allegedly ran away without paying. If you recognize him, please contact Chicopee detectives at 413-594-1740.