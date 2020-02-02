Chicopee PD looking to identify two women accused of stealing bottles of Hennessy

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department is looking to identify two women accused of shoplifting on Tuesday, January 14.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, around 9:00 p.m. two women walked into Flanagans Package Store located on 499 Springfield Street and allegedly stole two bottles of Hennessey alcohol. Wilk said both women grabbed a bottle and ran out of the store.

If you recognize them or have any information, you are asked to contact the Chicopee Police Department at 413-594-1740.