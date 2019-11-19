Chicopee PD: Man arrested after allegedly breaking into coin machine in laundromat

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested after allegedly breaking into a coin machine at a laundry business in Chicopee Tuesday morning.

Chicopee Police spokesman Mike Wilk told 22News 32-year-old Kevin Foster was arrested after police followed up on a report of a man breaking into a coin machine at Super Savers Laundry located on 199 Exchange Street.

The suspect was described as wearing a hoodie and mask.

With the help of a person, officers were able to find a man wearing jeans and a black top sprinting on Dwight Street said Wilk. The man was identified as the suspect after locating him sitting inside an apartment out of breath.

Wilk said nearby, there were items identified in the crime. The man was arrested and charged with the following: