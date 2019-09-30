Chicopee PD: Man arrested for allegedly assaulting two older men

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted two other men during an altercation Sunday evening.

According to Chicopee Officer Mike Wilk, police were called to 13 Center Street just after 5:00 p.m. Sunday for a report of a fight where two older men were assaulted.

When crews arrived they found the older two men in the area of Munich Haus Restaurant. They pointed out the alleged suspect and officers were able to take him into custody.

Police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Vashon A. Williams of Chicopee.

Wilk said Williams believed one of the older men had taken his phone. A confrontation followed and Williams began striking one of the men.

The 60-year-old man sustained injuries to his mouth and teeth. His friend, a 68-year-old man, who tried to help also suffered an injury to his eye and face.

Police said both victims sought their own medical treatment.

Williams faces the following charges:

Two counts of Assault & Battery on a person 60yrs or older

Assault & Battery causing serious injury

WMS warrant for violation of probation

Williams is being held at the Ludlow Correctional Facility without bail.

Chicopee Police are still looking into the incident.