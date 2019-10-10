Chicopee PD: Man arrested for OUI, resisting police

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – A Chicopee man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and ignoring officers on Wednesday night.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, 39-year-old Seth Clapp drove into a blocked off area that was closed due to construction work, after police tried to direct him away from the area several times around 12:35 p.m.

The officer was eventually able to pull Clapp over after he allegedly refused to stop while driving toward the officer working the site.

Wilk said when the officer spoke to Clapp, he noticed his eyes were bloodshot, he smelled like alcohol and he was slurring his speech. When the officer asked him if he had been drinking he allegedly yelled and swore in the officer’s face.

Wilk said Clapp was asked to get out of the car and refused any other direction from the police once he got out of the car. He was arrested after briefly resisting police.

Clapp is being charged with OUI liquor, failure to stop for police, and resisting arrest. He was released on a $40 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned.