Chicopee PD: Man seen loading firearm in Walmart bathroom

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department was called to Walmart Sunday where they got a report of a man allegedly loading a firearm in the bathroom.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, the person was seen loading bullets into a firearm in the bathroom, which police later discovered was a CO2 BB gun.

Police stopped the person and found the weapon in his waistband.

Wilk said the man purchased the gun, went to the bathroom, loaded it and wore it in his waistband so it would appear real.

No one was hurt and police took the gun, repackaged it and told the man how dangerous his actions were for other customers and police officers.

