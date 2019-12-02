Chicopee PD searching for suspects accused of assault and battery

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are searching for two suspects who were allegedly involved in an assault and battery incident.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the incident took place on 258 Exchange Street on November 24 where they found a man lying on the ground with serious injuries.

Wilk said the suspects allegedly ran from the area before police arrived.

Below are photos of the suspects taken from a video inside the Exchange Street Station Bar before the assault.

If you can identify these two suspects or know information, you are advised to contact the Chicopee Police Department at 413-594-1740.