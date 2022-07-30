CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect that attempted to access another person’s bank account at several Citizen Bank locations.

Chicopee Police Spokesperson Travis Odiorne said the suspect used a counterfeit New Jersey driver’s license at several Citizen Bank locations. The fake ID had the victim’s information on it but contained a photo of the suspect.

The person was last seen entering a black Toyota sedan with New Jersey registration plates. If you can identify the suspect, you are asked to contact the Chicopee Police Department.