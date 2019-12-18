Chicopee PD warns public of scamming devices in ATMs

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are warning the public of scamming devices located on ATM machines in several areas.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the devices are found on gas pumps, and in “bank in the box” ATM machines.

If you use the card features at the gas station or ATM, pull and move the card reader device you slid your card into said Wilk. If it easily comes off, its a scamming device.

Walk said the people in charge of setting up the scammers, use glue, tape, or construct it to fit the scamming device into the reader.

If you use the bank in the box, you are advised to use a noncredit, debit card to enter because any magnetic strip can open the door. It’s important to shake, twist, and pull on the reader devices said Wilk.

How to Spot an ATM Card Skimmer: