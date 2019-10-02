Chicopee PD: Woman arrested after driving 3x over legal alcohol limit

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One woman was arrested after allegedly driving under the influence in Chicopee on September 28.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk told 22News 24-year-old Metressily Medrano of 19 Stearns Terrace was arrested after crashing her car.

Wilk said around 2:45 a.m. an officer observed a car crossing over solid lines in the southbound lane on Chicopee Street and attempted to catch up to the car.

When the officer turned onto McKinstry Avenue, he found cement pillars and wires down across the road as well as Medrano drifting with sparks coming from the car.

Once the officer managed to stop the car, he noticed the driver had bloodshot eyes and a strong alcoholic beverage odor coming from the car said Wilk.

The car had extensive front end damage and was not operable.

Medrano was taken to the Chicopee Police Department for processing and was held until court the following morning. Her breathalyzer results were 3x the legal limit.

Medrano was charged with the following: