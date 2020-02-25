Chicopee police actively searching for 17-year-old with warrant

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are actively searching for a 17-year-old man with a warrant Tuesday morning.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, officers, as well as a police dog, is looking for a man in the area of East Main and Broadway Street. When officers arrived at the suspect’s residence, he allegedly ran away.

Wilk said the suspect is described to be an African American who is 5’11” and weighs about 140 pounds. He is believed to be wearing a blue hoodie, jeans, sneakers, and is considered to be no threat to the public.

East Main and Broadway Street Area: