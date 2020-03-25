Chicopee police arrest armed robbery suspect

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police arrested a Springfield man accused of robbing someone at a motel.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Will told 22News 21-year-old Elihah Brown has been charged with armed robbery in connection with the incident.

Officers were called to 435 Burnett Road for the reported armed robbery around 10:35 p.m. Wilk said the victim of the crime followed Brown’s car into Ludlow, where Chicopee police were able to stop and detain him.

Wilk said the victim reported that Brown claimed he had a gun, stole items, and took off.

Brown is being held on $10,000 bail.