1  of  3
Breaking News
Board of Health: Hadley resident contracts coronavirus Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus List of essential businesses in Massachusetts to remain open
Closings and Delays
There are currently 199 active closings. Click for more details.

Chicopee police arrest armed robbery suspect

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Elihah Brown (Chicopee Police Department)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police arrested a Springfield man accused of robbing someone at a motel.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Will told 22News 21-year-old Elihah Brown has been charged with armed robbery in connection with the incident.

Officers were called to 435 Burnett Road for the reported armed robbery around 10:35 p.m. Wilk said the victim of the crime followed Brown’s car into Ludlow, where Chicopee police were able to stop and detain him.

Wilk said the victim reported that Brown claimed he had a gun, stole items, and took off.

Brown is being held on $10,000 bail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories