CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A call regarding a suspicious vehicle at Pioneer Valley Condominiums in Chicopee prompted a response from police Thursday evening.

Around 8 p.m., a large police presence could be seen around the area of Pioneer Valley Condominiums, located at 44 Colonial Circle in Chicopee. According to Chicopee Public Information Officer Travis Odiorne, a call was made to police regarding a suspicious vehicle, and when officers arrived, the operator got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

Despite the operator’s attempt to escape arrest, Chicopee police were able to arrest the individual, according to Odiorne. This incident remains an open investigation by police and we will continue to provide updates as soon as we receive new information.