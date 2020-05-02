Chicopee police arrest suspect involved in Elmer Street deadly shooting

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police have arrested a suspect involved with the shooting that occurred on Elmer Drive Friday.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, after a thorough investigation, officers were able to make an arrest around 4 a.m. Saturday morning. Due to this being an active investigation, no further information can be released.

On Friday, officers were called to the area of 17 Elmer Drive just before 6 p.m. where they located a gunshot victim. Despite emergency services provided, the victim passed away in the area of the shooting.

22News will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today