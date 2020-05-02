Chicopee police arrest suspect involved in Elmer Street deadly shooting

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police have arrested a suspect involved with the shooting that occurred on Elmer Drive Friday.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, after a thorough investigation, officers were able to make an arrest around 4 a.m. Saturday morning. Due to this being an active investigation, no further information can be released.

On Friday, officers were called to the area of 17 Elmer Drive just before 6 p.m. where they located a gunshot victim. Despite emergency services provided, the victim passed away in the area of the shooting.

22News will continue to update you as more information becomes available.