CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Chicopee released their review for the month of November.

There were a total of 64 people arrested in Chicopee for the month. According to the Chicopee Police Department, officers assisted with 145 crashes in the city, 453 citations were issued, and 356 reports were taken. A total of 5,894 calls for service were received.

In October, 477 reports were taken, and 364 citations were issued. Police assisted with 159 crashes in the city. There were a total of 67 arrested according to a Facebook post by the Chicopee Police Department.