CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Chicopee released their review for the month of September.

There were a total of 66 people arrested in Chicopee for the month. According to the Chicopee Police Department, officers assisted with 152 crashes in the city, 369 citations were issued, and 458 reports were taken.

In August, 547 reports were taken, and 356 citations were issued. Police assisted with 121 crashes in the city. There were a total of 80 arrested according to a Facebook post by the Chicopee Police Department.