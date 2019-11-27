Chicopee police arrested man after police chase through several areas

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) -Chicopee Police arrested a man after a police pursuit through several areas in western Massachusetts overnight Wednesday.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, around 1:45 a.m. officers stopped a car that failed to stop at a red light on Chicopee Street, driven by 40-year-old Michael Janusz from Chicopee. The officer who pulled over Janusz recognized him as being involved with previous drug and firearm offenses.

While officers were approaching the car, Janusz was allegedly making several movements inside the car. He would not make eye contact while speaking to police and allegedly kept reaching for a backpack.

Wilk said when officers asked Janusz if there was anything in the car that they should be aware of, he answered “no” and drove away.

Police then chased the suspect through Chicopee on I-391, into Springfield, back on to Route I-91 and Route I-391 where State Police attempted to use stop sticks and stop the car but the suspect allegedly avoided them.

The chase continued into Holyoke and then into South Hadley before officers were able to stop him on a dead-end street where he got out of the car and briefly ran from police. Officers caught up to him and arrested him.

Wilk said while Janusz was in custody he attempted to bribe an officer by saying “if you let me go, I have a new street bike and quad. If you let me go they’re all yours.”

Wilk said while booking, $4,326 was seized as evidence and the registry was notified for an immediate threat to revoke the right to drive. He was held on $1,000 bail pending arraignment Wednesday and is charged with the following: