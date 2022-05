CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police were called to a reported shooting on Grattan Street Monday evening.

22News sent crews to Grattan Street where police have taped off the area. The incident is currently under investigation. 22News contacted Chicopee Police Department for a statement, however, nothing could be confirmed.

MAP: Grattan Street in Chicopee

This story is developing. 22News will continue to cover this story as more information is given.