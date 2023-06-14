CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A juvenile was arrested Friday for possession of a loaded firearm and drugs after a report of a stolen vehicle.

According to Chicopee Police, a woman called 911 around 4:40 p.m. Friday to report her vehicle was just stolen. The victim claimed three juvenile boys had taken her car and were heading north on Chicopee Street towards Holyoke.

A Chicopee officer searching the area found three juveniles walking across the Willimansett Bridge into Holyoke where one of them matched the description of the operator of the stolen vehicle. When the officer attempted to stop the juveniles, they ran off in different directions.

The suspect that matched the description was located, arrested and was seen allegedly throwing a bag over a nearby fence. Police found the bag, which contained a loaded firearm as well as several plastic bags of suspected cocaine and heroin.

Credit: Chicopee Police Department

The juvenile, who will not be identified due to his age, has been charged with the following:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Possession of Ammunition without an FID

Larceny of a Motor Vehicle

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm

Larceny Under $1,200

Possess to Distribute Class A Drug

Possess to Distribute Class B Drug

Holyoke and State Police assisted in searching for the suspects.