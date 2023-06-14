CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A juvenile was arrested Friday for possession of a loaded firearm and drugs after a report of a stolen vehicle.
According to Chicopee Police, a woman called 911 around 4:40 p.m. Friday to report her vehicle was just stolen. The victim claimed three juvenile boys had taken her car and were heading north on Chicopee Street towards Holyoke.
A Chicopee officer searching the area found three juveniles walking across the Willimansett Bridge into Holyoke where one of them matched the description of the operator of the stolen vehicle. When the officer attempted to stop the juveniles, they ran off in different directions.
The suspect that matched the description was located, arrested and was seen allegedly throwing a bag over a nearby fence. Police found the bag, which contained a loaded firearm as well as several plastic bags of suspected cocaine and heroin.
The juvenile, who will not be identified due to his age, has been charged with the following:
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Possession of Ammunition without an FID
- Larceny of a Motor Vehicle
- Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm
- Larceny Under $1,200
- Possess to Distribute Class A Drug
- Possess to Distribute Class B Drug
Holyoke and State Police assisted in searching for the suspects.