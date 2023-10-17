CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man allegedly involved in a shooting on West Street in Chicopee was arrested.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, on Wednesday, October 11th at around 5:53 p.m. dispatch received multiple 911 calls for reports of possible shots fired in the area of 50 West St. When officers arrived, no victims were found and no injuries were reported.

An officer attempted to stop the vehicle believed to be involved on Springfield Street however, the driver failed to stop and drove into Springfield at a high rate of speed. Officers continued to pursue the vehicle until it crashed on Berkshire Ave in Springfield.

The driver, identified as 35-year-old Jaylo Laboy, was arrested and charged with the following:

Possess to Distribute Class B Drug

Cocaine, Trafficking in 18 Grams or More, less than 36 grams

Firearm Violation with 2 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes

Firearm, Carry without a License

Possess Ammunition without FID Card

Fail to Stop for Police

Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Leave Scene of Personal Injury

Speeding Rate of Speed Greater than Reasonable

Marked Lanes Violation

Stop Sign/ Red Light Violation

Motor Vehicle Operator Refuse Identify Self

Officers located a handgun as well as narcotics during an inventory search of the vehicle.