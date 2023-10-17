CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man allegedly involved in a shooting on West Street in Chicopee was arrested.
According to the Chicopee Police Department, on Wednesday, October 11th at around 5:53 p.m. dispatch received multiple 911 calls for reports of possible shots fired in the area of 50 West St. When officers arrived, no victims were found and no injuries were reported.
An officer attempted to stop the vehicle believed to be involved on Springfield Street however, the driver failed to stop and drove into Springfield at a high rate of speed. Officers continued to pursue the vehicle until it crashed on Berkshire Ave in Springfield.
The driver, identified as 35-year-old Jaylo Laboy, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Possess to Distribute Class B Drug
- Cocaine, Trafficking in 18 Grams or More, less than 36 grams
- Firearm Violation with 2 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes
- Firearm, Carry without a License
- Possess Ammunition without FID Card
- Fail to Stop for Police
- Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle
- Leave Scene of Personal Injury
- Speeding Rate of Speed Greater than Reasonable
- Marked Lanes Violation
- Stop Sign/ Red Light Violation
- Motor Vehicle Operator Refuse Identify Self
Officers located a handgun as well as narcotics during an inventory search of the vehicle.
