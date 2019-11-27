Chicopee police execute search warrant, one arrested on drug charges

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – A man was arrested after Chicopee Police executed a search warrant at 91 School Street on November 12 and seized cocaine, marijuana, and counterfeit money.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, officers arrested the suspect, 30-year-old Joshua Kogut who was standing outside the home, just before 10:00 a.m.

Officers then searched the home and seized, cocaine, a digital scale with residue, sandwich baggies, approximately 78 grams of marijuana, counterfeit money and $1400.

Kogut was held on a $25,000 bail and is charged with the following: