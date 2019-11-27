1  of  2
Watch Live
Gridiron Nation 2PM: What teams have the best chance of making the College Football Playoff? WEATHER SPECIAL 1:30PM: 22News Storm Team preparing you for winter

Chicopee police execute search warrant, one arrested on drug charges

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Chicopee Police Department)

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – A man was arrested after Chicopee Police executed a search warrant at 91 School Street on November 12 and seized cocaine, marijuana, and counterfeit money.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, officers arrested the suspect, 30-year-old Joshua Kogut who was standing outside the home, just before 10:00 a.m.

Officers then searched the home and seized, cocaine, a digital scale with residue, sandwich baggies, approximately 78 grams of marijuana, counterfeit money and $1400.

Kogut was held on a $25,000 bail and is charged with the following:

  • Trafficking in 18grams of cocaine or more
  • Possession with the intent to distribute a class D substance
  • Possession of counterfeit notes

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories