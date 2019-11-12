1  of  2
Breaking News
Chicopee police investigating after shots fired in Willimansett neighborhood Cannabis Control Commission orders quarantine on marijuana vaping products
Watch Live
22News I-Team 6PM: Is your school reporting bullying to the state?

Chicopee police investigating after shots fired in Willimansett neighborhood

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are investigating shots fired in the Willimansett neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News no one was hurt. He said officers are still looking into what happened. Their investigation is in the area of Bemis Street.

22News will update this story once more information becomes available.

Latest News:

Find 22News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation