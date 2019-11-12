CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are investigating shots fired in the Willimansett neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News no one was hurt. He said officers are still looking into what happened. Their investigation is in the area of Bemis Street.
22News will update this story once more information becomes available.
Latest News:
- Chicopee police investigating after shots fired in Willimansett neighborhood
- West Springfield man charged with breaking into multiple vehicles
- Orange Police are searching for missing autistic man
- Leapin’ lizard: California cop gets shocking surprise
- for KING & COUNTRY excited to perform with Dolly Parton at CMA Awards
Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.