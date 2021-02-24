Police investigating incident on Chicopee Street

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police are investigating an incident in the area of Chicopee Street and Springfield Street Wednesday morning.

The street is partially closed as well as the ramp from 391 North to Route 116 South. Access to downtown via the Davitt Bridge is blocked right now.

Drivers are being stopped and turned around coming from the North side of the bridge.

Our 22news crews saw multiple police cars in the area as well as evidence markers on the ground.

Chicopee police were unable to provide any information but said they would be releasing a statement regarding the incident later this morning.