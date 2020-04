CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are currently investigating possible shots fired that was reported Sunday night.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, officers were called to Meeting House Road after receiving a call for shots fired. Wilk said no injuries were reported.

Police are still investigating to determine what happened.

MAP: Meeting House Road

22News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.