Breaking News
Chicopee police investigating shooting on Meadow Street
Closings and Delays
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Chicopee police investigating shooting on Meadow Street

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are investigating after one person was shot late Wednesday morning in the city’s Willimansett neighborhood.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that police received calls about shots fired in the area of 239 Meadow Street just before 10:45 A.M.

When police got there, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital. There is no immediate word on injuries.

22News is covering the story, and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at Noon

Trending Stories