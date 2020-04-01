Chicopee police investigating shooting on Meadow Street

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are investigating after one person was shot late Wednesday morning in the city’s Willimansett neighborhood.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that police received calls about shots fired in the area of 239 Meadow Street just before 10:45 A.M.

When police got there, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital. There is no immediate word on injuries.

22News is covering the story, and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.