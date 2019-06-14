Chicopee PD: Bullets hit apartment building on Stonina Dr

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Chicopee police are investigating after bullets hit an apartment building Thursday night.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, around 9:40 p.m. an officer was on patrol when he heard gunshots in the area of Stonina Drive and Plante Circle area Thursday night.

Wilk said when officers checked the area they found shell casings on the ground that hit apartments on Stonina Drive.

No one was injured and Wilk said detectives are investigating the incident.

If you have any information or witnessed the incident, you’re asked to call detectives at 413-594-1740 and reference case 2700.