CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are investigating a shots fired incident Tuesday evening on Grattan Street.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of Grattan Street and Meadow Street for a shots fired incident. Officers located evidence of a shooting in the area.

The area was temporarily closed off to traffic while an investigation was underway but has reopened. Police say there is no report of any injuries at this time.

22News will update this article as soon as more information is available.