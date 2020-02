CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Department is investigating shots fired Friday night.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News around 6:45 p.m, officers received a call of possible shots fired on Melvin Street where several cars struck with bullets were located. No injuries were reported.

Wilk said detectives are actively investigating this case. Anyone who might have seen anything or has any information is advised to contact the Chicopee Police Department at 413-594-1740.