CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested in Chicopee Saturday following a wellbeing check at a gas station.

According to Chicopee Police, around 5:45 a.m. on Saturday officers were called to a gas station for a wellbeing check of two men found passed out in a vehicle. The caller told police they tried to wake them up but were unsuccessful.

When officer arrived they also tried to wake up the two men but were unable to. An officer then tried to open the door and found it was unlocked. Police were able to wake them up and talk to them.

While speaking to them, an officer noticed a firearm on the floor between the feet of the passenger, 21-year-old Najae Nichols of Springfield. Nichols admitted the firearm was his and that he did not have a license to carry.

Nichols was arrested and charged with the following: