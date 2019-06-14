Chicopee Police looking for alleged repeat shoplifter

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department is looking to identify a man who has a history of allegedly stealing items from the Family Dollar Store on Exchange Street.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, the man in the photo frequently steals items that assist with odor control such as air fresheners and has emptied shelves while stealing them.

Officer Wilk said the man is approximately 5’7″ with dark eyebrows and a grey goatee.

If you recognize the man in the photo, contact detectives at 413-594-1740 and reference case 2690.