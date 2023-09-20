CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident at an intersection early Wednesday morning.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, at around 1:30 a.m., officers were sent to the intersection of Hampden Street and Center Street for a report of shots fired. When crews arrived, they found several shell castings.

During the investigation, they discovered that a motor vehicle had been shot at. The vehicle left the incident and was heading towards Springfield. When the vehicle was found in Springfield, officers were advised that two people arrived at Baystate Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with surveillance cameras to check their footage for anything suspicious. If you have any information, you are asked to contact their Detective Bureau at 413-594-1740 or email DB@Chicopeepolice.com.