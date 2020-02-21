Chicopee police looking for two men who allegedly stole lost wallet

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Chicopee police are looking to identify two men who allegedly stole a wallet that was lost at Center Auto Parts in Chicopee.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, on Friday, February 14 at 11:45 a.m. the two men in the photos found a wallet at 651 Center Street, kept it and left the business.

Wilk said a customer’s wallet fell out of his pocket as he was leaving the store.

(Photo: Chicopee Police Department)

The photo of the car is the car the two suspects were seen leaving the business in. If you can recognize these men you are asked to call detectives at 413-594-1740 and reference case 736.