Chicopee Police looking for robbery suspect

CHICOPEE, Mass, (WWLP) – An active search was underway in Chicopee Saturday afternoon for a suspect in a robbery.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, police officers, detectives and a K-9 were in the area of Chicopee Street near Billings Street looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed someone.

Wilk described the suspect as a Hispanic man wearing a white tank top and mustard-colored pants.

The active search in Chicopee has ended. Police believe the suspect is no longer in the area. Detectives are still looking into the robbery.

During the search, police asked residents to stay inside while their K-9 searched the area.

If you happen to see someone that fits this description, call the Chicopee Police Department at (413)-594-1700.