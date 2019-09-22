Chicopee police looking to identify alleged air freshener theft

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are looking to identify a man who allegedly stole air fresheners from a local store on Friday.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, the man walked into Family Dollar on Exchange Street and began to shop.

Wilk said the employees allegedly saw him picking up items and placing it in his backpack instead of the store basket.

When approached by an employee, he allegedly grabbed air freshener refills and ran out of the store.

If you recognize the man or have any information, you are asked to call the Chicopee Police Department at 413-594-1740.