Chicopee police looking to identify alleged purse snatcher

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are looking for a woman who allegedly snatched four purses at a local department store since September.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, the crimes have all occurred at Marshall’s on Memorial Drive to four different women ages 28-78.

The suspect waits until someone is looking at something, then grabs the purse and runs said Wilk.

PHOTOS:

Anyone who may have information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call Chicopee police at 413-594-1740.