Chicopee police looking to identify alleged shoplifter

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly shoplifted at Rite Aid on St. James Avenue Tuesday.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk told 22News, the individual walked in with his backpack and allegedly took a number of electronic toothbrushes, accessories, and attempted to leave.

Wilk said once he hit the sensor device, and it went off, he ran into a waiting vehicle, believed to be an SUV and drove away.

Anyone who has information on the identity of this suspect is asked to call Chicopee detectives at 413-594-1740.

