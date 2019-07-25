1  of  3
Breaking News
Second suspect arrested in connection with July 3 homicide in Springfield Puerto Rico’s governor to quit Aug. 2 in face of protests Yankee Candle founder Mike Kittredge has died at age 67

Chicopee police looking to identify alleged shoplifter

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy Chicopee PD)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly shoplifted at Rite Aid on St. James Avenue Tuesday. 

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk told 22News, the individual walked in with his backpack and allegedly took a number of electronic toothbrushes, accessories, and attempted to leave. 

Wilk said once he hit the sensor device, and it went off, he ran into a waiting vehicle, believed to be an SUV and drove away. 

Anyone who has information on the identity of this suspect is asked to call Chicopee detectives at 413-594-1740. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories