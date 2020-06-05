CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle and a person in connection with recent car break-ins in the city.

According to Chicopee Police Detective Lieutenant Douglas Lambert, on Tuesday May 26, Chicopee Police received several reports of car break ins and items being stolen in the Fairview section of the city.

Detectives are looking for assistance in identifying the suspect and vehicle pictured above. If you have any information you are asked to contact detectives at 413-594-1740 and reference case number 20CHI-2255-OF.