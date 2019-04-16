Chicopee police looking to identify dirt bikers accused of assaulting woman, damaging her car

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are looking to identify dirt bike riders they say assaulted a woman and damaged her car.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, there has been an increase in dirt bike riders since the weather has warmed up which has resulted in an incident where a vehicle was damaged and people were assaulted.

Wilk said on March 30 around 5:10 p.m. a woman was driving down Chicopee Street with a man in the passenger seat when the bikers began “taunting them.”

The individuals riding bikes then allegedly began kicking the car. Wilk said the woman was unable to stop her vehicle or get away because the bikers were surrounding the car.

When the woman stopped at a traffic light at the intersection of McKinstry Avenue and Meadow Street the bikers allegedly began to punch the man in the passenger seat through the open window. Wilk said the man was pulled from the car by the individuals who also broke both of the mirrors off the car.

When the woman tried to help the man, Wilk said she was kicked and hit several times. She was later taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police are asking anyone who sees the bikers throughout the city not to engage with them, but to call the police or 911 immediately. They’re also asking anyone who may recognize any of the bikers to call detectives at 413-594-1740 and reference case 1368.

