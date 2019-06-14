Chicopee Police looking to identify man seen in video stealing refrigeration equipment

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Chicopee police are looking to identify a person they say was caught on video stealing refrigeration equipment and pulling on door handles of vehicles in a driveway June 5th.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, around 3:00 a.m. on June 5th a man was captured on video walking into a driveway on Polaski Avenue where he was pulling on door handles of vehicles and stole over $700 of refrigerator equipment.

Officer Wilk said he wasn’t alone, but the camera only captured one suspect.

If you can identify him, call detectives at 413-594-1740 and reference case 2508.