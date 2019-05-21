Chicopee police looking to identify repeat shoplifting suspect

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Chicopee Police need your help identifying the man in the video seen walking inside the Rite Aid on 577 Meadow St.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, the person in the video has allegedly shoplifted, more than once, at the Meadow St. Rite Aid.

Wilk said both times he took items and ran out of the store toward the Chicopee Villiage Apartments.

Police say he is described as approximately 23-years-old, medium to heavy build, and has scruffy facial hair.

If you know him or can help identify him, detectives ask you to call 413-594-1740 and reference case 1720.

