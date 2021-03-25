Chicopee police looking to identify suspect in deadly hit and run accident

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that may have been involved in a deadly pedestrian accident.
The crash occurred on Wednesday, March 10 around 7:00 p.m. on Meadow Street near the area of Rivers Park, according to the Chicopee Police Department.
A 54-year-old man was taken to the hospital and has since died from his injuries.
MAP: Rivers Park in Chicopee
If you have any information you are asked to call the Chicopee Police Traffic Bureau at 413-594-1770.