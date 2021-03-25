Chicopee police looking to identify suspect in deadly hit and run accident

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that may have been involved in a deadly pedestrian accident.

The crash occurred on Wednesday, March 10 around 7:00 p.m. on Meadow Street near the area of Rivers Park, according to the Chicopee Police Department.

A 54-year-old man was taken to the hospital and has since died from his injuries.







If you have any information you are asked to call the Chicopee Police Traffic Bureau at 413-594-1770.