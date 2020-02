CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police are looking to identify two suspects accused of stealing an iPhone on January 3 at a local cafe.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News a woman misplaced her phone in the Dugout Cafe located on 134 Meadow Street. Wilk said the photos show the people who are involved with the missing phone.

If you recognize the people shown in the photos, you are advised to contact Chicopee Police at 413-594-1740.