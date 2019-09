CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Chicopee Police are looking to identify the people in the photos who allegedly damaged work done by the city.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, a company hired by the city to fix sidewalks had just poured concrete when the people in the photos damage and destroyed the work.

The cost to fix the damage is approximately $6,000.

If you recognize and can identify the people in the photos you are asked to contact detectives at 413-594-1740 and reference case 4190.