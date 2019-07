CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly broke into M.A.R.A Auto Services on Prospect Street July 8.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk told 22News, the individual gained access by prying off a large window pane sometime between 1 a.m – 8 a.m.

Wilk said items that were allegedly stolen included a camera and cash.

Anyone who may have information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call Chicopee detectives at 413-594-1740.