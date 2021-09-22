Chicopee police looking to identify two suspects in armed robbery

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are looking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in an armed robbery earlier this month.

On September 8, two suspects were involved in an incident in Walgreens on 577 Meadow Street. According to Chicopee Police Department, the suspects were described as being both over 6 feet tall with medium to heavier set builds and that during the incident a gun was shown.

Courtesy of Chicopee Police Department

If you have any information on who they are, please call Chicopee Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 413-594-1740 reference 21CHI-3695-OF. 22News will continue to follow this story as updates are released.