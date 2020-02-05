Chicopee police looking to identity Family Dollar shoplifter

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man accused of shoplifting at a local store on January 7.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the man attempted to steal multiple items at the Family Dollar located on Exchange Street until he was discovered by an employee.

Wilk said the man shoulder tackled the employee and began dropping items as he was trying to leave. The employee was not injured.

If you recognize this man, you are asked to call Chicopee police at 413-594-1740.