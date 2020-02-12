Chicopee Police need help identifying alleged suspect who stole from Walgreens on St. James Avenue

Chicopee Police need your help identifying this alleged suspect

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police need your help identifying a man who was caught on camera stealing hundreds of dollars worth of dental products from a Chicopee Walgreens.

Chicopee Police Department spokesman Officer Mike Wilk told 22news that on Thursday, February 6, the alleged suspect walked into the Walgreens on St. James Avenue around 10:45 am. The suspect then allegedly stole over $400 in tooth care products before leaving.

Photo credit: Chicopee Police Department

If you recognize this person, please contact Chicopee Police at 413-594-1740.